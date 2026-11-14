Sharad Kapoor APPEALS film industry for work, reveals how his health got detoriated, recalls tragic injury: 'I need your support, not money'

Sharad Kapoor has revealed what went wrong with his health and also appealed to the film industry to give him good roles.

Actor Sharad Kapoor, popularly known for playing a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, has finally revealed what happened to his health, why he is in such a condition, and has also appealed to the film industry, not for money, but for good roles. The actor is going through a difficult phase, financially and emotionally. The LOC Kargil actor broke down after he had to part ways with his four pet dogs. The emotional moment of Kapoor sending his 'babies' away went viral, leaving netizens concerned.

Where are Sharad Kapoor's dogs now?

As per his friend Hema Choudhary, founder of the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, Sharad is facing health issues and needs time to recover. Therefore, his pet dogs have been moved temporarily to a welfare centre run by the Mumbai-based non-profit YODA, where they will be taken care of.

Sharad hopes to bring back his dogs soon

Speaking about his condition, Sharad said, "Right now, there is a bit of a situation at my home. After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, ‘Please give my babies back because I cannot live without them’.” He further added, "I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them.”

How did Sharad Kapoor health deteriorate? What went wrong?

While interacting with actress Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharad disclosed the injury that has kept him away from acting. Sharad revealed that he hurt his leg while playing football during a visit to Barcelona. Recalling the incident, Sharad admitted that he had walked onto the field feeling overly confident about his football skills. He said, "I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players on the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi,” Sharad explained how a collision with another player injured him. "This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it's gonna be a serious injury.” Sharad added that his doctor advised him to take two months for recovery.

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Sharad Kapoor's appeal to the film industry

While recovering, Sharad wishes to get back to work at the earliest. He also appealed to the industry, clarifying that he is not seeking financial help but wants to be considered for good roles and to have the opportunity to return to the screen. Kapoor said, "I want to appeal to the centre that I am just looking for good work. And I need your support... A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a brilliant actor, and you know that. For a fact. Money is not the issue."