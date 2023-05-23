Who is Shane Gregoire, American entrepreneur and founder of software firm; Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's fiancé

Shane Gregoire with Aaliyah Kashyap

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah shared pictures from the proposal and flaunted her diamond ring. Anurag himself reacted to the engagement from Cannes, where he is currently present for the screening of his film Kennedy. Anurag also spoke fondly about his daughter’s beau Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur.

Who is Shane Gregoire?

Shane Gregoire, 23, is an American entrrepreneur. According to his official website, he is best known as the founder of software company Rocket Powered Sound that creates innovative tools for music producers. The site focuses on providing producers with sound designing and music production skills development. Shane is also a consciousness researcher.

Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah Kashyap’s romance

Shane and Aaliyah have been dtaing for three years and got engaged after he proposed to her on their recent trip to Bali. On Saturday, Aaliyah took to her Instagram sharing a picture where she flaunted her diamond engagement ring. In another picture, she kissed Shane. “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ,” she wrote in the caption.

Addressing Shane, Aaliyah wrote, “You are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that).”

Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding

While the newly-engaged couple have not announced a date for their wedding yet, there have been speculations about, more so after Anurag Kashyap joked about the wedding’s expense in his Instagram post hours after the engagement was announced. On Sunday, Anurag shared a picture of himself from Cannes where he can be seen busy in his phone while film producer Ranjan Singh looks at him. Anurag wrote alongside, “@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,”yahan to phone chhod do !!” . Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement.”