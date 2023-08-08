Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look beautiful in their outfits when they arrived at an event on Monday.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India movie Vrushabha, turned heads when she appeared in desi pink suit at a pre-wedding bash on Monday.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, “desi Barbie.” In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with her Khushi Kapoor who opted for a pale purple saree. Khushi, who is also making her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, looks mesmerising in the photos that are now going viral on social media.

Take a look:

Social media users reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “a desi Barbie which talk only in English and feels speaking in Hindi as a symbol of non-classy, uneducated and gaav ke gavar types.” The second one said, “Who cares Barbie ! Its Desi Kudi.” The third one said, “Pretty Pinkkkk.” The fourth one said, “you look stunning.”

Meanwhile, Khushi also shared the series of photos in the saree. He father Boney Kapoor commented, “My trillion $ baby.” Orry wrote, “Beautiful girl in her beautiful world.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut as she announced her film Vrushabha with south superstar Mohanlal. This news took the internet by storm. Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note for the upcoming actress.

Shanaya and Mohanlal took to social media and announced their film which will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Karan Johar, who is very close to Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep, reacted to the news. He wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion."

He further mentioned, "This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you."

“You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come,” he concluded.

