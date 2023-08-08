Headlines

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look beautiful in their outfits when they arrived at an event on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India movie Vrushabha, turned heads when she appeared in desi pink suit at a pre-wedding bash on Monday.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, “desi Barbie.” In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with her Khushi Kapoor who opted for a pale purple saree. Khushi, who is also making her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, looks mesmerising in the photos that are now going viral on social media.

Take a look:

Social media users reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “a desi Barbie which talk only in English and feels speaking in Hindi as a symbol of non-classy, uneducated and gaav ke gavar types.” The second one said, “Who cares Barbie ! Its Desi Kudi.” The third one said, “Pretty Pinkkkk.” The fourth one said, “you look stunning.”

Meanwhile, Khushi also shared the series of photos in the saree. He father Boney Kapoor commented, “My trillion $ baby.” Orry wrote, “Beautiful girl in her beautiful world.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut as she announced her film Vrushabha with south superstar Mohanlal. This news took the internet by storm. Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note for the upcoming actress.

Shanaya and Mohanlal took to social media and announced their film which will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Karan Johar, who is very close to Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep, reacted to the news. He wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion."

He further mentioned, "This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you."

“You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come,” he concluded.

Read|'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

Explained: How INDIA lost its first battle against BJP after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services bill

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE