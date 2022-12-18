Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor groove to dhol beats, Maheep Kapoor shares video

Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor uploaded videos and images to Instagram from an engagement ceremony. She posted videos of her dancing to dhol beats with her daughter Shanaya Kapoor and actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor. All of them, including Shanaya's brother Jahaan Kapoor, were there for the engagement celebrations of Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani.

Shanaya dressed in a brown saree with gold glitter and left her hair loose. Sanjay was dressed in a black Nehru coat, black pants, and a white shirt. Maheep donned a red designer dupatta with a green designer suit. She shared a video of Sanjay energetically dancing his heart out on a dhol. Additionally Shanaya was dancing to the dholak sounds and beaming throughout the video.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “There was only love in that room.”

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is a Kapoor. Jahaan Kapoor is her younger brother. In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut as an assistant director on the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her 23rd birthday was recently celebrated with actress Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

With the Bollywood film Bedhadak, directed by Karan Johar, Shanaya will make her acting debut as Nimrit. She will appear in the movie with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya.

For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor confessed that her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, had cheated on her in the early years of their marriage on the most recent season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

According to Hindustan Times, she said, “Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also,” Maheep said.