Shanaya Kapoor makes jaws drop in red off-shoulder top, pens Kareena Kapoor’s famous dialogue from ‘K3G’

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is making waves on social media these days with her photos. She is frequently photographed with celebrities' children, like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey, and others. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a lovely photo of herself wearing a red off-shoulder top on Instagram. She's sporting a dewy makeup look that comprises nude lips, a light base, and a slightly dramatic eyeshadow with eyeliner.

Shanaya finished off her ensemble with a neckpiece and earrings. She looks stunning with her hair left open.

She captioned the photo as ‘ Tell me how it was’ which is Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue from Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

See the post here-

Suhana Khan took to the comment section and wrote, ‘STOP’ and in another comment, she dropped fire emojis.

Fans also took to the comment section and were all hearts for the star kid.

One wrote ‘what a serve’, another wrote ‘very beautiful’, a third wrote, ‘20’s poo’.

On the work front, Shanaya will follow in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey by making her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions project. Shanaya has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Karan Johar's talent management company.

Sharing the news of her first film on Instagram in March, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."