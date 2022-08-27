Shanaya Kapoor looks mesmerising in glamorous white saree at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Popular fashion designer Kunal Rawal is all set to tie the knot with Arpita Mehta in a private ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities have started already, the couple will get married on August 28 in a private ceremony.

Celebs including Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others attended the pre-wedding bash on Friday. The video and photo are going viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing a gorgeous white saree and posing with her mom Maheep Kapoor.

Shanaya looks mesmerising, she can be seen smiling at the cameras. Her smile won hearts, netizens praised her for being so sweet to the media. One of the social media users wrote, “Iski mummy isse jyada soni hain.” The second one said, “They both are looking beautiful.” The third person wrote, “Looking so cute.” The fourth person wrote, “Both look Stunning Indian designer outfits are always on point.”

The fifth one said, “she’s really sweet.” The sixth person commented, “Both look Stunning Indian designer outfits are always on point .” The seventh person said, “She’s really sweet.”

Earlier, Shanaya had shared the first posters from her debut film, 'Bedhadak' on her Instagram account. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars newcomers Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Describing her co-stars as 'suave', she wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films"

'Bedhadak' is being helmed by director Shashank Khaitan, who was also the director of Shanaya's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, 'Dhadak', which came out in 2018.