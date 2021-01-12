Viral Video: Shanaya Kapoor's killer dance moves set internet ablaze, Maheep Kapoor says 'she gets it from her mama'

On Tuesday, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and one of the 'Bollywood star wives' who featured in Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', treated her fans with a video of daughter Shanaya Kapoor showing off her killer dance moves.

Matching steps with her choreographer Yash in the said video, Shanaya can be seen grooving to the song Sangria Wine, by Camilla Cabello and Pharrell Williams. Sporting comfortable black pants and a sports bra with her hair left open, Shanaya set temperatures soaring with her near-perfect, well-choreographed steps.

"She gets it from her mama," Maheep captioned the video which already has thousands of views within hours of posting.

Soon after the video was posted on Maheep's Instagram handle, her close friends Sunita Kapoor (Anil Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Panday (Chunky Panday's wife), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), Farah Khan Ali, Maanayata Dutt and others left heart emojis in the comments section.

Shanaya's father Sanjay too dropped a couple of hearts. 'Wow!!!!," Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Shanaya made her entry into Bollywood as an assistant director with Sharan Sharma's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.

It is rumoured that Shanaya will be making her acting debut this year. She, however, did featured prominently in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' first episode, in which her appearance at a debutante ball was chronicled.