Shanaya Kapoor is dating her college friend Karan Kothari: Report

As per reports, Karan Kothari has been Shanaya's plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

After the reports of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's relationship went viral, now it has been reported that her BFF Shanaya Kapoor is also not single and is dating Karan Kothari, with whom Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter studied at her university in Los Angeles.

A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together."

Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bedhadak, a love triangle starring Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada as the two leading men. After it was rumoured that the film has been shelved, the film's producer Karan Johar rubbished the reports and confirmed that it will start shooting in the first half of 2023 and will release this year too.

Even before her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya gained recognition after she appeared in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives centered around wives of Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who has now divorced Sohail Khan.

Talking about the boys in Bedhadak, Lakshya gained fame after portraying the historical character of Porus in the television show Porus. Gurfateh made his Bollywood debut in the Netflix film Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani. Both Guilty and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company under Dharma Productions.

Bedhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has directed multiple films for Karan Johar's company including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and most recently, Govinda Naam Mera. He has also produced Good Newwz and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for the banner.

