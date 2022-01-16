Shanaya Kapoor flaunts toned abs in bralette and shorts, drops sizzling photos on Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor appears to be in need of some sunshine. On Saturday morning, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun. Several of Shanaya's friends and relatives praised the photos, praising her toned physique in particular.

The photo drew a number of reactions from fans, the most noteworthy of which came from Shanaya's father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who lauded her fitness. He commented with love-struck emojis, "Those abs." Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Shanaya's BFFs, too had something to say about the photos. "Damn brotha," Ananya wrote, while Suhana said, "Wow love you."

Shanaya comes from a film family, with her father Sanjay Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, and other cousins all working in the industry. She is set to make her Bollywood debut in the near future. According to reports, she will make her debut in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' upcoming romantic comedy ‘Dono Mile Iss Tarah’. In November 2021, the film, starring Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, began production.

Sanjay had turned to social media late last year to congratulate Shanaya on the first day of her filming. "New beginnings, so proud of you," he wrote on Instagram. "Work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit."

Last year, speaking to IB Times, Sanjay had opened up about Shanaya's Bollywood debut. “Well, she has signed a film. Her journey has just started, when you talk to her I think she will be the best person to answer all the questions about herself,” he had said.