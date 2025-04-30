BOLLYWOOD
Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are ready to light up the screen with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on 11th July 2025. The makers have dropped a motion poster from the movie encapsulating the essence of the film - love, longing, and unspoken emotions. Sharing the exciting update with the netizens, Shanaya penned on her Instagram "This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025."
Reacting to this, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor commented, "Beyond excited...God is Kind...can’t wait," along with evil eyes and red heart emojis. Daddy Sanjay Kapoor also posted red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations baby. So so happy for you." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar penned, "Congratulations Shanaya. Big big hug." Khushi Kapoor mentioned, "WOOOHOOOOOOO."
In her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Shanaya will be stepping into the spotlight opposite the supremely talented Massey, known for his effortless performances and relatable charm. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, The Eyes Have It. It will show Shanaya playing the role of a theatre artist, whereas Massey will be seen as a blind musician.
Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Massey and Shanaya leading the way, this musical romance will be released in cinemas on 11th July.
For the unaware, Shanaya was supposed to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada. However, the project was shelved due to the reasons best known to them. Following Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya's lineup includes Tu Yaa Main, JC, and the series Student of the Year.
