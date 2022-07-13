Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor, says 'can't compare to his league....'

Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

After surprising the audience and the critics with an excellent performance as a trans-woman Maanvi Brar in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in December last year, Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film Shamshera in which she is paired with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in her career.

In a recent interview, the actress, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with the romantic drama Shuddh Desi Romance opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, talked about sharing screen space with the Brahmastra actor and how she has been a huge fan and admirer of his work.





READ | Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on her role in Shamshera being compared with Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan Talking to Free Press Journal, Vaani said, "I am a fan of his work and I can’t compare to his league but I genuinely feel that it is so exciting if you get an opportunity to work with someone like Ranbir. I admire him a lot and he inspires me. It is a dream for any co-actor to work with him. The other filmmakers who I had worked with in the past and friends used to ask me how it was working with him, I used to tell them that it was so easy. He made me so comfortable since there’s no ego involved."

Vaani even added how Shamshera is the most different film of her career as she also said to the portal, "Shamshera was so exciting for me since I haven’t done anything like this ever before. This is my first film that has a grandeur and cinematic spectacle and it does cater to mass and class both. For me, Shamshera is larger than life in every aspect possible."

Apart from Ranbir and Vaani, the Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Productions, Shamshera is set to release in cinemas on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.