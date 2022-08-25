Search icon
Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor gets brutally trolled for an action sequence, netizens say 'kuch bhi'

Shamshera got viewers' attention, but for the wrong reasons. Check out how netizens' are mocking the film and Vaani Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Vaani Kapoor- Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now, after the digital release, the film caught netizens' attention, but for the wrong reasons. One of the sequences from the film has become meme material for social media users. 

In the film, there is an action sequence in which Vaani holds a baby while fighting with bad guys. However, netizens noticed that there is no baby, and Vaani is carrying a wrapped piece of cloth with her. The sharp eyes of digital users caught a major blunder in the film, and now the actress is getting brutally trolled for it. 

Check out the reactions

Last week, The Delhi High Court has allowed the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Shamshera on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry. The order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on a lawsuit by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar alleging infringement of his copyright in the literary work 'Kabu na chhadein Khet' by the filmmakers.

In the order dated August 18, the judge noted that the film was released in theatres last month and was scheduled to be released on OTT platforms on Friday therefore, to balance the equities between the parties, it would be appropriate to allow the release of the film on OTT platforms subject to the deposit of Rs one crore by August 22. If the money is not deposited in time, there shall be an injunction on the further telecast of the film on OTT Platforms with effect from August 23, the court added.

READ: Shamshera: Delhi High Court allows digital release of Ranbir Kapoor's film subject to YRF deposting Rs 1 crore

Considering the totality of the circumstances as well as the fact that the impugned film has already been released in theatres and is scheduled to be released on the OTT Platforms tomorrow i.E. 19.08.2022, in my view, in order to balance the equities between the parties, at this stage, it would be appropriate to permit Defendant No. 1 to release the impugned film Shamshera, on the OTT Platforms, subject, however, to Defendant No. 1 (Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd) depositing a sum of Rs.1 Crore with the Registrar General of this Court, latest by 22.08.2022, the court said. Shamshera is currently streaming at Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
