Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor gets brutally trolled for an action sequence, netizens say 'kuch bhi'

Vaani Kapoor- Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now, after the digital release, the film caught netizens' attention, but for the wrong reasons. One of the sequences from the film has become meme material for social media users.

In the film, there is an action sequence in which Vaani holds a baby while fighting with bad guys. However, netizens noticed that there is no baby, and Vaani is carrying a wrapped piece of cloth with her. The sharp eyes of digital users caught a major blunder in the film, and now the actress is getting brutally trolled for it.

Check out the reactions

Dear Ranveer Kapoor aj apki movie shamshera dekhi. Bus ye puchna tha ap itni tatti movie kaise bana skte ho #Ranvirkapoor#Shamshera — Desh (@GuptaRahul413) August 23, 2022

Director #KaranMalhotra was not even caring to show baby at the end of the few minutes not even a doll it was clear that there was no baby in #VaaniKapoor hands and then they give justification for failure#Shamshera #shamsherareview #shamshera #RanbirKapoor — Shalu Garg (@shalu27_garg) August 24, 2022

So this is a scene from #Shamshera wherein Vaani’s character is supposed to be holding a baby which is even less convincing than #Ranbir’s beard in the film. Just clumsy filmmaking. The director then has the audacity to say #ShamsheraIsMine and all that BS. #Bollywood #mediocre pic.twitter.com/NfSik66cqK August 24, 2022

Last week, The Delhi High Court has allowed the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Shamshera on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry. The order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on a lawsuit by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar alleging infringement of his copyright in the literary work 'Kabu na chhadein Khet' by the filmmakers.

In the order dated August 18, the judge noted that the film was released in theatres last month and was scheduled to be released on OTT platforms on Friday therefore, to balance the equities between the parties, it would be appropriate to allow the release of the film on OTT platforms subject to the deposit of Rs one crore by August 22. If the money is not deposited in time, there shall be an injunction on the further telecast of the film on OTT Platforms with effect from August 23, the court added.

Considering the totality of the circumstances as well as the fact that the impugned film has already been released in theatres and is scheduled to be released on the OTT Platforms tomorrow i.E. 19.08.2022, in my view, in order to balance the equities between the parties, at this stage, it would be appropriate to permit Defendant No. 1 to release the impugned film Shamshera, on the OTT Platforms, subject, however, to Defendant No. 1 (Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd) depositing a sum of Rs.1 Crore with the Registrar General of this Court, latest by 22.08.2022, the court said. Shamshera is currently streaming at Amazon Prime Video.