Shamshera trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor shines in debut double role, Sanjay Dutt as antagonist will leave you spellbound

Shamshera trailer out: The trailer of Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Shamshera, starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles is out.

Dropping the highly anticipated trailer on social media, the makers wrote in the caption, "A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out the trailer below:

A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/bdDVKePzFs — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 24, 2022

In Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor, is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career. Ranbir is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences.



The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.



The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.



This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.