Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor talks about his plans for direction, says 'but the f**k up is...'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Animal, revealed that his long-term career goal is to move behind the camera.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

File Photo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to attend the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. From talking about his flop Shamshera to his future plans about direction, Ranbir In Conversation sessions at the festival discussed several topics regarding his personal life and professional life.

He also spoke to Deadline and revealed that his long-term career goal is to move behind the camera. "I've always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I`ve really not mastered the courage to write a story," he said.

"I've always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f**k up is that I'm not a writer, and I'm really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I`m working on it, and it`s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too," Ranbir added.

Addressing the failure of his recent film Shamshera, Ranbir shared "biggest mistake" he made of the film was sticking on a beard."When you`re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it`s like your face is melting," he said. Talking about the only film from his career that "hurt" him, Ranbir mentioned that it was Anurag Basu`s Jagga Jasoos. "It`s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn't do well, which really hurt. That`s the only film in my career that hurt me," he said.

In the upcoming months, Ranbir will be seen in Animal, which is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of the film. Apart from Animal, he also has Luv Ranjan's rom-com in his kitty.

