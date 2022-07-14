Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals that he 'took time' to get over Sanju, says 'my eyes became...'

Ranbir Kapoor-Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor is bringing two of his most awaited films this year, and he will end his 4-years hiatus with Shamshera first. Kapoor was last seen in Sanju (2018). His acting chops and dedication impressed the masses. In Rajkumar Hirani's film, Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt, and even after the film, a part of Sanju was there in Kapoor.

Recently, while promoting Shamshera, Ranbir confessed that Sanju actually impacted him, and he took some time to get out of that zone. In a clip that's been going viral on the internet, Kapoor added, "I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju... it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film."

Interestingly, in Shamshera, Ranbir is having a face-off with Sanjay Dutt, and their clash looks promising. A recent video released by Yash Raj Films on Twitter has Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor answering some "wonderful questions" including 'what makes him happy,' the most influential person in his life, and his 'lesser-known hobbies,' among other things.

As part of the Shamshera promotion, the production house has been releasing one video after another with Ranbir Kapoor either roasting himself in RK vs RK or talking about Hindi films, his favourite villains, being genetically filmy and more in a three episodic candid video series titled RK Tapes. Now, a video titled Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor, where the actor is seen sitting with puppies and enjoying their company while answering some questions has become the talking point on Twitter. In it, when Ranbir is asked about the one recent film that he would have loved to do, after giving it some thought, Ranbir responds by saying he would have loved to do Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Then, he enacts Allu Arjun's signature hand gesture as he holds a pup in his hands. Shamshera will release in cinemas on July 22.