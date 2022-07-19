Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals late father Rishi Kapoor was 'a big bully' on film sets

Ranbir Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he was always a big bully on sets, and would often take over projects. As per the report in the Hindustan Times, Ranbir confessed this fact to Peeping Moon and shared that if a director agrees to all of his inputs, then he takes over the project indirectly. Kapoor stated, "My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn't hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project."

READ: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reacts to offensive comments on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, says 'we thought...'

As per Jr Kapoor, this was Rishi's way of 'testing director.' Ranbir's upcoming movie Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra. The director began his journey in films by directing Sr Kapoor in the 2012 blockbuster Agneepath. "So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground." Well, Ranbir has not formed this opinion on his own, even Zoya Akhtar has a similar feeling. The Gully Boy director began her career by directing Rishi in Luck By Chance (2009), and Ranbir shared her views about his father, "Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don't stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people."

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the light-hearted family drama Sharmaji Namkeen. If you will watch the credits of the film, you will notice that Sr Kapoor was actually giving instructions to directors about taking the shot, giving cues about angles, and cutting the shot. So, we understand what Ranbir tried to say. Talking about Shamshera, the action-adventure stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are in the lead. Shamshera will release in cinemas on July 22.



