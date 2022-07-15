Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Shamhera star Ranbir Kapoor recalls father Rishi Kapoor's warning for working with director Karan Malhotra

While promoting Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his director Karan Malhotra and recalled his late father Rishi Kapoor's advice.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor marks his return to the big screen with actioner Shamshera, and the film is directed by Karan Malhotra. Before working with Ranbir, Karan also directed his late father Rishi Kapoor in the blockbuster Agneepath (2012). Well, after Shamshera was announced, Rishi had advised Ranbir about Malhotra, and stated "Tu bahut pachtayega." 

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor recalled the advice his father gave him and asserted that he was warned by Sr Kapoor about Karan being a 'hard taskmaster.' Kapoor asserted, "Yes, and he had warned me, ‘Tu bahut pachtayega. Karan Malhotra bahut hard taskmaster hai. Bahut saare takes leta hai. Bada tadpata hai. So, be ready!' However, when we see the film, it’s all worth it." Ranbir even summarised his experience in filming Shamshera, and called it a 'nightmare.' "Working on this film was a nightmare. It was the most physically draining film for me, Vaani and all of us. We were covered in dust. We were shooting in peak summer in Mumbai wearing woollen clothes. I also had a thick beard. We were supposed to do action. So, it was really hard." 

READ: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals that he 'took time' to get over Sanju, says 'my eyes became...'

In Shamshera, Ranbir will have a good v evil battle with Sanjay Dutt, and interestingly, he has played his life on-screen in his last film Sanju. During the promotional tour, Kapoor stated that his film with Rajkumar Hirani stayed with him for some time. In a clip that's been going viral on the internet, Kapoor added, "I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju... it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film." Shamshera will hit cinemas on July 22. 

 

 

