Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reacts to offensive comments on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, says 'we thought...'

Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up on Alia getting trolled for sharing her pregnancy news on social media. Alia took the internet by storm when she announced her pregnancy. While there were 100s of congratulatory messages, many netizens also trolled the actress and called it a 'marketing strategy' for her upcoming movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, while promoting his upcoming epic-actioner Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor responded to such lewd and distasteful comments and said that they just wanted to share their happiness and nothing else. "Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it." Ranbir further stated that his stance on staying away from social media remain the same, "It (pregnancy news) didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years."

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Brahmastra, opened up about his child, wife and his upcoming film. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he talked about stepping into the father’s role, he stated, “There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, and jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling." Shamshera will hit cinemas on July 24.