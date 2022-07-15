Ranbir Kapoor opens up on being labelled as ’poster boy of a casanova, cheater’

File Photo

In April of this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married. For the first time, Ranbir will be a parent. Before being married to Alia Bhatt, the actor's relationships had become a hot topic in the media. Ranbir had a long-term romance with the actor Katrina Kaif before he met Alia. He was dating actor Deepika Padukone prior to Katrina.

In a recent interview, Ranbir discussed how the public perception of him has changed as a result of the revelations regarding his personal life. Ranbir responded to Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview when asked if he felt scrutinised for his personal life and relationships.

"Well take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don't mind it. I love my life, I love my work, I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor, people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad. But eventually what matters to me is that they must like my movies so my focus, my hard work, my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn't bother me if somebody bi**es about me, if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn't boil my blood."

When asked if these comments reach him or not, Ranbir said, "It reaches me, and I think it's a pinch of salt. It's fine. There's so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a casanova, of a cheater. People have heard somebody's perspective, somebody's point of view, and they haven't heard mine. And I don't think they'll ever hear it also. It's fine. I am here to be an actor and that's all I want to do."