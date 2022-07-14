Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor heaps praise on Vikram actor Fahadh Faasil, calls him 'tremendous, amazing'

Ranbir Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil/YRF, Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor is set to make his comeback to the big screen after four years since his last theatrical release Sanju in 2018 with the visual spectacle and period action thriller Shamshera in which he features in the first double role of his career as the titular character Shamshera, a dacoit and the latter's son Balli.

In one of the promotional interviews with the popular host Dhivyadharshini aka DD, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor garnered praise on the National Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil and added that he would love to work with the actor known for his brilliant performances in Malayalam cinema.

When Dhivyadharshini showed Ranbir a cut-out with Fahadh's photo and asked for his opinions, he said, "What an amazing actor, if you see him in Pushpa, Super Deluxe....him and Vijay Sethupathi sir, both were amazing in it. I am really looking forward to get an opportunity to work with him as an actor."



Ranbir further talked about the recent Tamil blockbuster Vikram, which features Fahadh with Kalam Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, and added, "He (Fahadh) is also in Vikram, which just released on OTT and I'm gonna see it. What a cast, there is Kamal Haasan Sir, Vijay Sethupathi Sir, and Fahadh. But tremendous actor, very subtle, very inner, it's a new style of acting, very deep and it's in his eyes, you can see what he is feeling, what he is thinking in his eyes. Tremendous!".

Ranbir and Fahadh are often said as the most brilliant actors working in Indian cinema at the moment, as per the audiences and the critics. There are some similarities that connect both the actors - Both Ranbir and Fahadh are not present on social media, both come from film families, and both are married to actresses from their film industry - Ranbir to Alia and Fahadh to Nazriya.