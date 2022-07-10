Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor 'doesn't want to sacrifice' Alia Bhatt's career after becoming parents

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is geared up to amaze his audience with two major releases, Shamshera and Brahmastra. He even left his fans emotional when his wife Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy. Since then, the couple has been getting immense love and admiration from their fans.

Ranbir has been vocal about stepping into parenthood and shared his feeling about becoming a father in multiple instances. Now, the Rockstar actor shared another view, which is quite interesting and honest at the same time. While speaking to PTI, for the Shamshera promotion, Kapoor added that he wants his children to see every film of his career, even the bad films. Yes, emphasizing more on it, Ranbir added, "I don't think there is any film that I would like to shield them from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say that Papa, that was such a bad film' and probably laugh with them or Papa that was so much fun' and feel very happy about it."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star further added in the recent group interaction that he will share the parental responsibilities with Alia, "We grew up with a generation where our fathers couldn’t give much time to us. So, more or less, we have been brought up by our mothers. We were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children. I want them to be close with me too." Kapoor continued and stated that he doesn't want Alia to sacrifice her career, "Alia is a busy working star in this industry. I don’t want Alia to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So, somewhere we will have to plan out a balanced life, where we both can enjoy our personal and professional lives. We’ll take it one day, one step at a time.” Shamshera will hit screens on 24 July.