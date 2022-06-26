Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor discloses when he will make his secret Instagram account public

Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor recently launched the trailer of his next film, a period actioner Shamshera set to release on July 22. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leads, it marks Ranbir's return to the big screens after his 2018 biographical drama Sanju in which he portrayed his Shamshera co-star Sanjay Dutt on-screen.

Now, in a recent video shared by Mashable India, the Rockstar actor answered the most googled questions about him, and one question whose answer everyone wishes to know is Ranbir's secret Instagram account as the actor is officially not present on any of the social media website.

Answering the above question, Ranbir can be seen telling in the video, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point? I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."



In another question, Ranbir recounted his craziest fan experience in which he talked about his 'first wife' as he said, "In my early years, there was a girl and I never met her; but my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate of the bungalow when I used to live with my parents. There was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy" and jokingly added, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure epic Brahmastra opposite his wife Alia Bhatt. The film set to release on September 9 has already generated huge buzz among the audiences after its phenomenal trailer.