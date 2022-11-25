Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he convinced makers to cast him in double role

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera will make have its television premiere this Sunday, November 27. The Yash Raj Films backed Karan Malhotra's directorial was the first film of Kapoor where he played a double role. In the film, Ranbir played rebel Shamshera and his son Bali.

The actor disclosed that the double role was not part of the plan initially, “When the film was narrated to me, it wasn't offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also as the character was really distinct and interesting," stated Ranbir.

Shamshera was released in cinemas on July 27, and it opened with mixed-to-negative reviews. The much-anticipated film flopped at the box office. However, fans of Ranbir appreciated his acting chops and even defended him on social media.

Weeks after the release, director Karan Malhotra opened up on the movie's failure. Karan shared his feeling on Twitter in a prolonged post and said, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. "I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

Karan agreed that he ignored his film for its dismal performance. "My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face everything together, the good the bad and the ugly." He continued, "A huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera." Shamshera will be premiering on Star Gold on November 27, at 8 pm.



