Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor surprises die-hard fans at promotional event, video surfaces online

Ranbir Kapoor is renowned for being incredibly kind and patient with his followers. His forthcoming movie Shamshera's poster was unveiled today, June 20. The actor astonished and moved his fans when he appeared during Shamshera's promotions a month prior. Yash Raj Studios posted a video of the actor meeting and chatting with 30 of his devoted fans, and it has now gone viral.

With around 30 lucky admirers, he held a private fan meet event where he displayed the first Shamshera poster. His followers were profoundly moved by the presence of their favourite screen hero at the endearingly private occasion that happened about a month ago.

“My fans were specially invited today to launch the poster of my film Shamshera. But there was a small twist. They didn’t know I was going to meet them and spend time with them,” Ranbir can be heard saying.



Soon after the makers of the highly-anticipated film Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role dropped the official poster of the film and announced its release date Monday, actress Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir, reacted to her actor-husband's upcoming film's poster.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared Shamshera's poster and complimented her husband calling him 'hot'. Alongside the poster, Alia wrote, "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning." She followed up the caption with a heart-eyed and excited face emoji.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.