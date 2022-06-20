Headlines

Shamshera poster: Ranbir Kapoor's sturdy look gets wife Alia Bhatt's attention, actress says 'now that's a...'

Alia Bhatt reacts to actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera poster and showers him with a sweet compliment. Read on.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Soon after the makers of the highly-anticipated film Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role dropped the official poster of the film and announced its release date Monday, actress Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir, reacted to her actor-husband's upcoming film's poster.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared Shamshera's poster and complimented her husband calling him 'hot'. Alongside the poster, Alia wrote, "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning." She followed up the caption with a heart-eyed and excited face emoji. 

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together onscreen for the first time in the much-awaited film Brahmastra which will hit the screens on September 9. 

READ: Shamshera: YRF officially announces film's release date with Ranbir Kapoor's poster in rugged avatar

 

Meanwhile, in Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero. Ranbir is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony at the former's Mumbai abode Vastu. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends of the two stars from the film fraternity. 

 

