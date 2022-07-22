Shamshera movie review: Ranbir Kapoor shines in this massy entertainer

Shamshera

Director: Karan Malhotra



Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and others



Music: Mithoon



Where to watch: In cinemas



Ratings: 3 stars



After a hiatus of four years, actor Ranbir Kapoor is back on the silver screen with Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The story of Shamshera is set in the pre-Independence era and Ranbir is seen in a never-before avatar, playing the double role of Shamshera and Balli, father and son, in the film. While Vaani essays the role of Sona Ranbir’s character Balli’s love interest, Sanjay is playing an evil and cold-hearted, authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh.

The plot is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe- The Khamirans is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by the ruthless Shuddh Singh. Shamshera is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity, but his valiant efforts all go in vain and he losses his life. It is 25 years later that Shamshera's son Balli takes up his father's cause of freeing The Khamirans from Shudh Singh, and makes it his own.

Coming to the performances, Ranbir’s act both as Shamshera and Balli, is top-notch. It’s refreshing to see Ranbir on the big screen after four long years. With his stellar act, magnetic onscreen presence, fabulous dialogue delivery, and conviction to play the quintessential hero Shamshera who liberates his tribe from the clutches of the menacing and diplomatic Shuddh Singh, Ranbir Kapoor had once again proven his mettle as an actor.

While it might not be the best that Ranbir has to offer, courtesy of his extraordinary performances in Rockstar and Barfi, to see him in a double role, is quite a visual treat!

The action sequences between Ranbir and Sanjay are unmissable, especially the climax where the face-off between the reel life and real-life Sanju will leave you wanting for more. Also, Ranbir pulling off a kalarippayattu-inspired fighting sequence is one of the highlights of his performance.

As the female lead, while Vaani Kapoor’s Sona may not have a great character arc, she’s absolutely owned every frame with ease and confidence. Her dance performance in songs such as Kaale Naina, and Fitoor among others will keep you glued.

Sanjay Dutt will win you over with his evil Suddh Singh avatar. The film is backed by some great and convincing performances by the supporting cast that include Rohit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. Anay Goswami’s cinematography and Mithoon’s music are top-class.

Conclusion: While in parts Shamshera does seem a little too stretched and boring, it is a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer that you wouldn’t want to miss watching at a theatre near you.