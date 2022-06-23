Headlines

Bollywood

Shamshera: Makers introduce Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shudh Singh with first look poster

The makers of Shamshera have now released Sanjay Dutt's first look poster for Daroga Shudh Singh, and it is intense.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and other actors. Since the movie's announcement, fans have been eager to see how everyone will look. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster went viral online.

The makers have now released Sanjay Dutt's first look poster for Daroga Shudh Singh, and it is intense.

Check out the look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently wed Ranbir Kapoor, responded to her husband's film's poster shortly after the makers of the much anticipated Shamshera released the movie's official poster and revealed its release date on Monday.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared Shamshera's poster and complimented her husband calling him 'hot'. Alongside the poster, Alia wrote, "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor is portraying a larger-than-life classic Hindi film hero in Shamshera, meanwhile. Four years after starring in the box office hit Sanju, Ranbir is returning to the big screen, and audiences and fans alike can't wait to see him.

The events of Shamshera take place in the fictional city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shudh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe. This is the tale of a guy who was sold into slavery, who later rose to leadership positions and became a legend among his community.

Other than Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt's exciting lineups have, Ghudchadi, and Baap. Apart from that, there are a lot of other projects that he is working on which has not been announced yet.

