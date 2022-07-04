Shamshera: Director Karan Malhotra reveals how massive sets of Ranbir Kapoor starrer were constructed

YRF/Youtube

The Shamshera director Karan Malhotra has provided information about the labour-intensive process that went into creating the magnificent sets for the Ranbir Kapoor-starring film.

He says, “Our vision for Shamshera was to create a visual spectacle like no other. We wanted to create a never seen before new cinematic experience for our audiences. For us to do this we had to prep for 1 year, 4 months of mammoth set construction time, 500 + workers along with crew members of setting department, 140 days of shoot and it took 2.5 years for us to work on our VFX to bring Shamshera in its finest glory to our audiences.”

About the spectacular world that has been created for Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt says, “Shamshera is a world of its own, the most important thing is it’s a mass-oriented film, with larger than life characters I think people will love it.”

Vaani adds, “It’s a world that I, as an actor, have never explored. It’s a very new territory. The world kind of excited me because it has drama, entertainment, it has action, it’s larger than life and it’s been beautifully shot.”

For the unversed, The events of Shamshera take place in the fictional city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shudh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe. This is the tale of a guy who was sold into slavery, who later rose to leadership positions and became a legend among his community. He never stops fighting for the independence and honour of his tribe.

The action-packed, heart-pounding scenes take place in the 1800s in the centre of India. A never-before-seen Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Shamshera in the movie, holds great promise. The antagonist is played by Sanjay Dutt. On July 22, 2022, this action spectacular, which has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.