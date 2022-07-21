Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra recalls Sanjay Dutt battling cancer throughout film's shoot

"We had no idea about it. Sanjay Dutt was talking, behaving and working as if nothing has happened," Shamshera director Karan Malhotra recalled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra recalls Sanjay Dutt battling cancer throughout film's shoot
Sanjay Dutt/PR handout

Sanjay Dutt has delivered some of the most epic villains on screen and he is back to give us a more evil, menacing, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh in Shamshera. Sanjay plays Ranbir Kapoor's nemesis in this action entertainer and he has been winning unanimous praise for his spine-chilling act in the promotional materials of the film. Not many know that Sanjay Dutt delivered this stellar performance while battling cancer and the director of Shamshera, Karan Malhotra, reveals that the actor silently braved this without letting anyone know how tough it was for him. 

Karan says, "The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working as if nothing has happened. I guess that's why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn't let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone."

READ: Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda shines as furious MMA fighter, Mike Tyson’s cameo impresses fans

 

The filmmaker adds, "Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light."

Karan calls Sanjay Dutt a superman for battling cancer and winning over it. He says, "It is exemplary how he silently showed us that we too can face life's adversities with a smile on our faces. To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me."

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. 

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Friday, July 22. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.