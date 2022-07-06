Shamshera director Karan Malhotra asserts Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor are 'poles apart' on sets

Ranbir Kapoor- Rishi Kapoor

After a hiatus of nearly 4 years, Ranbir Kapoor will be back on the big screen with actioner Shamshera. The mega-adventure is directed by Karan Malhotra and it stars Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the primary leads. Before directing Ranbir, Malhotra also teamed up with his father Rishi Kapoor in 2012's blockbuster Agneepath.

Karan is one of those few directors who have directed the father-son duo. Recently while promoting Shamshera, Karan opened up on the similarities and differences between Rishi and Ranbir. While interacting with ETimes, Karan added that they both share similar acting traits, but there is a major difference between their personalities. "I think their culture of acting is very similar. But their personalities on set are on totally different tangents. It’s like the North Pole and the South Pole." Malhotra continued explaining his views and added, "Chintu uncle was a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person. Ranbir is the complete opposite of that. Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent." Another important aspect that the father-son duo share is the 'total surrender' to the director. Karan added that they don't carry the baggage of stardom, "At times they gave me even more than what I expected. They never worked for themselves. There could have been so much drama on sets because both were such big stars. But they were professional and they worked for the film."

Previously, Ranbir opened up about his upcoming film Shamshera and wished that his father would have been alive to see him. Ranbir said, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.” Shamshera is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 22.