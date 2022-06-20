Shamshera: YRF officially announces film's release date with Ranbir Kapoor's poster in rugged avatar

Shamshera: Yash Raj Films' action entertainer, starring Ranbir Kapoor will release in IMAX on July 22, 2022.

Days after Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera's poster was leaked online, the makers Monday officially announced the film's release date with the actor's poster in a rugged avatar. Yash Raj Films' action entertainer Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will release in IMAX on July 22, 2022. The highly anticipated film is touted to be a never-seen-before visual extravaganza that is meant to deliver a big-screen experience to audiences.

Taking to Twitter, YRF wrote, "Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out the tweet below:

Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/QUzDQVckPv June 20, 2022

In Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero. Ranbir is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in new LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan's film

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

"Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before. We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject. When we set out to make this film, we were clear that Shamshera would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX. So, it’s really heartening to announce this development to cine-goers across the world," says director Karan Malhotra.

Earlier, speaking about the film's poster being leaked, Karan had said, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera." He added, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.