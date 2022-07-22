Shamshera box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer likely to collect Rs 10 to 12 crore on day 1

Credit: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, his fans are excited to see him on the big screen after 4 long years. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film will be starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Everyone knows that the Hindi film industry is struggling at the box office these days. Therefore, Shamshera is a very important film for Ranbir. Everyone is excited to know if the film will be able to survive or not. Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated, “I am expecting 10 to 12 Cr Day 1 and 30 to 35 Crs for the weekend if WOM is good.”

As per the news18 report, Girish Johar, who is a film analyst and a producer, said that box office collections will be dependent on word of mouth. He stated, “Advance booking is pretty much towards the film and Ranbir Kapoor is a big star and he has a huge fan following. He is coming back after a hiatus of four years. Having said that, we all know that the dynamics post-pandemic at the box office has changed a lot. So I am pretty much confident that the film will have a decent start at the box office. It will be a wide release and YRF is a premium production house in the country and also they are releasing the film in various languages.”

“In pre-pandemic, the film would have done much better because the film was green-lighted at that point in time but we all know the audiences have changed and the box office is ruthless right now for films. For the film to step a foot in the door, I peg it at Rs 12 to 15 crores to start with and thereupon it could build based on word of mouth over the weekend," Johar added.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan also stated, “The excitement is missing. So far it is a mixed vibe from the film. It depends on the number of walk-ins on Friday. The ticket prices have been slashed for the first show, which is good.”

“If the film gets good reviews and people enjoy it, the collections could multiply after the evening. For now, the film is likely to open between Rs 8 and 10 crores. If the shows are good and audiences start walking in, the collections could increase," said Atul.

Atul mentioned, “Earlier it was easier to predict but now, it has become a little difficult to understand what the audience really wants.”