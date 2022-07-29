Shamshera box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film gets rejected by audience, mints Rs 40.45 crore

Shamshera/File photo

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, Shamshera has been completely rejected by the audience as the film has been a colossal box-office failure for the production house Yash Raj Productions. Reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, the period action drama has been one of the biggest disasters of this year.

As shared by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Karan Malhotra directorial has only managed to mint Rs 40.45 crore in its opening week even after earning Rs 31.75 crore in its opening weekend with collections of Rs 10.25 crore, Rs 10.50 crore, and Rs 11 crore in its opening weekend.

"#Shamshera collapses... The Week 1 numbers are a shocker... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz", tweeted Taran on Friday, July 29.

In the film released on July 22, Ranbir essays a double role for the first time in his career as the titular character Shamshera and his son Balli. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist named Daroga Shhudh Singh and Vaani Kapoor plays Balli's love interest, Sona. Apart from the three main leads, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Roy play supporting roles.



Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra who made his directorial debut with Agneepath in 2012 which also starred Dutt as the leading antagonist named Kancha Cheena. It was an official remake of the 1990 film of the same name and had Hrithik Roshan playing Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2015, Karan made the sports drama Brothers, which was again an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood film Warrior. Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra played the roles originally played by Joel Edgarton and Tom Hardy respectively. Shamshera is Karan's third directorial.