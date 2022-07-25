Shamshera box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's actioner faces major rejection, mints Rs 31 crore

Shamshera

Shamshera box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film, the much-awaited actioner Shamshera has faced mass rejection, and the weekend business is evident proof of it. The film which was released last Friday (July 22) went on to earn only a mere Rs 31.75 crores at the box office. Shamshera collected Rs 10.25 crores on Friday, Rs 10.50 crores on Saturday, and Rs 11 crores on Sunday.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about the weekend collection and wrote, "#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: Rs 31.75 cr. #India biz."

Ranbir feels his father, legendary Rishi Kapoor, would have loved to see him in and as Shamshera! Rishi always wanted his son to attempt playing a hero who could connect to audiences across the country and Ranbir is overwhelmed that his father couldn’t see this front-footed revenge spectacle.

Ranbir says, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.”

Ranbir says Shamshera is his attempt to speak to a pan-Indian audience. He says, “I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of the audience can connect to and can get entertained.” He adds, “Shamshera is a step towards that but the film hasn’t been released yet. I am very anxious to know how people will accept me in this part but I am very excited that I got to play a part like this too.” Apart from Kapoor, Shamshera stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leads.