Shamshera box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor- Sanjay Dutt starrer mints Rs 10 crore

Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor collected Rs 10.50 on day 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Shamshera box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor- Sanjay Dutt starrer mints Rs 10 crore
Credit: File photo

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera, one of the most anticipated films, finally released on July 22 (Friday) in theatres. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 10 crore on the first day.

This is Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback movie, his fans were so excited to watch him on the big screen. As per sacnilk.com, the film is all set to collect 10.50 crore on day 1 which is a decent start. The film has been released on over 4350 screens, which makes it the biggest release post the pandemic for Hindi films.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and reviewed the film. The film received mixed reactions, some like it and others didn't. Film Analyst Tarah Adarsh, on Instagram, called the film 'unbearable.' He wrote, "Brings back memories of #ThugsOfHindostan… Even #RanbirKapoor’s star-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

One of the social media users wrote, “First half ended on a very high note. A lot is packed in the story of #Shamshera. Feels like watching a South Indian film with many clap-worthy dialogues & action. It also felt a bit lengthy. But was nevertheless engaging. #ShamsheraReview.”

The second one mentioned, “First half me hi 3 gaane yar.... Itne gaane kaun dalta hai Film acchi pace pr hai..”

The third person wrote, “I want #Shamshera to be blockbuster. Atleast bollywood ko thoda push milega. #ShamsheraReview.”

The fourth one commented, “Hinduphobic #RanbirKapoor starter #Shamshera FLOPPED at Box office Don't waste your money to watch in theaters. Film doesn't even worth time to watch free for online.”

The fifth one said, “Will be watching and reviewing #Shamshera today. Thanks for everyone who had voted.”

The sixth person tweeted, “A film like this should open with minimum 18-20 Crores on 1st Day as it has a budget of 150 Crores. Hope the decent reviews will translate into Box-Office numbers.”

Another said, “Biggest Takeaways are Ranbir's performance, dialogues, action scenes, BGMs cinematography On the flipside, some lagging scenes affect the film in 2nd half but the climax makes up for it Good casting also helps.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is bankrolled by YRF's Aditya Chopra and the film is touted to be made on a massive budget. Reportedly made at a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, Shamshera is one of the most expensive Hindi films that is expected to win over the audience with its high-octane, adrenaline-pumping action sequences and stellar storyline. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the double role of Balli and Shamshera in the film. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

