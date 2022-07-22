Shamshera: Alia Bhatt roots for husband Ranbir Kapoor's film by wearing special t-shirt

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera has been released in cinemas to much fanfare. However, the film has opened to a mixed reception from critics. Karan Malhotra's directorial marks Kapoor's return to the big screen after a gap of 4 years, and his wife Alia Bhatt has also extended her support in promoting the film.

Bhatt shared a photo on her Instagram wearing a blue t-shirt with 'Kapoor' written on it in a bold golden font. Below the picture, Alia called Shamshera a perfect masala entertainer and wrote, "Shamshera out now! Jaake dekhiye sirf theatre mein! Action! Scale! High Drama! High emotion! Full on entertainment!"

Here's the photo

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, feels his father, legendary Rishi Kapoor, would have loved to see him in and as Shamshera! Rishi always wanted his son to attempt playing a hero who could connect to audiences across the country and Ranbir is overwhelmed that his father couldn’t see this front-footed revenge spectacle.

Ranbir says, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.”

Ranbir says Shamshera is his attempt to speak to a pan-Indian audience. He says, “I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of the audience can connect to and can get entertained.” He adds, “Shamshera is a step towards that but the film hasn’t been released yet. I am very anxious to know how people will accept me in this part but I am very excited that I got to play a part like this too.” Along with Kapoor, Shamshera stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor in the lead.