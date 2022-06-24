Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor talks about marrying Alia Bhatt, says 'I can't ask...'

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has called 2022 a 'life-changing' year. After a break of 4 years, the actor is geared up with two mega-budget actioners, Shamshera and Brahmastra. Apart from his films, Ranbir also brought a major change in his personal life too. Ranbir finally settled down with his love Alia Bhatt, and he thinks that his life has changed forever. Ranbir fans do remember his take on marriages from his blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That dialogue where Bunny (Ranbir) compares shaadi as tasteless dal chawal, does it ring any bell? Well, now the actor has a different view on marriage, and this will surprise you.

During the press conference of the Shamshera trailer launch, Ranbir shared his view on life after marriage and said, "Yeh bahut bada saal raha hai mere liye. Meri shaadi hui iss saal. Woh bahut khoobsurat cheez hui mere life mein. Main hi kehta tha filmon mein ki 'shaadi is dal chawal for 50 saal till you die. life mein thoda bahut Tangdi Kabab, Keema Pav, Hakka Noodle hona chaiye.' But boss... zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad... dal chawal hi best hai, aur kuch nahi." Ranbir also added that Alia has made his life fulfilling and called her the tadka in the dal chawal. "Meri life mein Alia... dal chawal ka tadka hai, achaar hai, kanda hai, pyaaz hai... sab kuch hai. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

Here's what Ranbir said about Alia

Before the Shamshera trailer, Ranbir said that he wish his late father Rishi Kapoor could have been alive to see his upcoming actioner. Ranbir said, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.” Shamshera will hit cinemas on July 22