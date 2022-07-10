Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he wants a son or daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet as the couple announced their first pregnancy.

Ranbir Kapoor is prepared to appear in tonight's Star Parivaar episode. The actor would appear on the programme alongside co-star Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera. Better still, Ranbir will compete for team Anupamaa alongside Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Rupali Ganguly. Ranbir now discusses whether he prefers a son or a girl in a video. He also picks up some fundamental parenting skills from none other than Rupali Ganguly, including how to change a diaper and hold a newborn.

The video, by StarPlus, was also shared by pap Viral Bhayani. In the video, Ranbir says ‘mujhe toh beti hi chahiye’ (I want a daughter).

It was on June 27, just after two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet as the couple announced their first pregnancy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a photo from the hospital with the caption, "Our baby coming soon". Ranbir is sitting beside her in the picture as the actress looks happily at the monitor.

As Ranbir was promoting his upcoming film Shamshera in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 6, he was caught by the paparazzi who congratulated him on the good news and called him 'dad to be'. The actor thanked them and hilariously responded by saying, "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".

In the latter half of the video, shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account, the paps asked him if he has a message for Ranveer Singh who celebrated his 37th birthday today. The Tamasha actor turned to the paps and added, "Super guy, Happy birthday, I love you."

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Shamshera, followed by Brahmastra.