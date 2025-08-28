Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Shammi Kapoor was mocked and questioned when Rajesh Khanna became superstar, here's why

Shammi Kapoor was an unrivaled Bollywood superstar in the 60s; however, he gradually stepped away from leading roles in the 70s, making way for Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to take over. He died in August 2011.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    In Bollywood, one actor might rule the box office and the hearts of the audience for years; however, fame is never guaranteed. Something similar happened with Shammi Kapoor when Rajesh Khanna was introduced to the film industry and was on the path to becoming India's first superstar. Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, in a recent interview, revealed that Shammi Kapoor was mocked and questioned when Rajesh Khanna was rising within the ranks. 

    Were Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor competitors? 

    In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashish Vidyarthi spoke about the time he met Shammi Kapoor and recalled an incident that has continued to stay with him over the years. 

    "Shammi ji once told me something many years ago. I was doing a serial called Dastaan in Sharjah, and he had come there with a producer for the shoot of Chattan. One day, out of the blue, he gave me a lesson. He said, ‘Son, remember one thing, people in this industry will prick your bubble. When my stardom began to wane, people came up to me and said, “What happened, Shammi ji, where’s the crowd these days?" I told them, ‘Son, these days the crowd is outside Aashirwad’ (Rajesh Khanna’s bungalow)," Ashish Vidyarthi said.

    Ashish Vidyarthi revealed how one conversation with Shammi Kapoor changed his outlook and left an impression on him. "What he meant was that the people will leave you. The same people who were hyping you up will walk away someday, and you’ll be left alone. It was your destiny that was making you succeed, so it’s important that you celebrate that moment, but don’t think of it as perpetual," he said.

    Who was Shammi Kapoor?

    Shammi Kapoor, an integral part of the famed Kapoor family, was known for his iconic roles in Bollywood cinema, in films like Professor (1962), Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Teesri Manzil (1966), Brahmachari (1968), and An Evening in Paris (1967).

    Shammi Kapoor was an unrivaled Bollywood superstar in the 60s; however, he gradually stepped away from leading roles in the 70s, making way for Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to take over.

    Shammi Kapoor died in August 2011.

