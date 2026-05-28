Shamita Shetty shuts down age-shaming trolls with bold response: ‘Shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya’

Shamita Shetty slammed trolls targeting her age and unmarried status, saying women should not be judged for staying single or ageing naturally.

Actor Shamita Shetty recently gave a strong response to social media trolls who targeted her for being unmarried at the age of 47. The actress, who has often spoken openly about choosing happiness over societal pressure, slammed people for age-shaming single women and pushing “patriarchal” mindsets.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shamita shared screenshots of comments posted by a troll on her profile. One comment claimed that she had “grown old” and was no longer the same as before. Responding to it, Shamita wrote that ageing is a natural part of life and appearances are bound to change with time.

She added that what truly matters to her is being healthy, fit and mentally happy. The actress also said she feels grateful for everything life has given her and does not measure happiness through looks or age.

Shamita also reacted strongly to another comment suggesting that if she had married “on time,” her children would have been grown up by now. Calling out the mindset behind such remarks, she questioned why single women are constantly judged for their life choices.

In her note, the actress wrote that marriage is not an achievement everyone needs to follow blindly. She also criticised people for imposing “male-centric” and “cave-man-like” thinking on women who choose to stay single.

The Mohabbatein actor further asked such users to unfollow her if they had a problem with her personal choices.

Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein in 2000 and later appeared in films like Zeher, Fareb and Cash. Apart from films, she has also been part of reality shows including Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita was also linked to actor Raqesh Bapat after the two met on Bigg Boss OTT. However, the pair later confirmed their breakup in 2022.