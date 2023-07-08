Shamita Shetty reacts to her mention in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer

Shamita Shetty-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani/Instagram

Directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films this year. The film's trailer was released earlier this year, which showcased that the upcoming romantic comedy will be a quintessential Karan Johar film packed with intense romance, serious drama, chartbuster songs, and zany one-liners.

Rocky and Rani decide to 'switch' their families before their marriage to convince their parents about their 'prem kahaani', leading to comical situations with both attempting to adapt to each other's culture and traditions. In one of the hilarious moments in the trailer, Rani's family is seen discussing how the voting percentage has fallen down to a drastic low of 42%. Not knowing that they are talking about political elections, Ranveer's Rocky says that he doesn't vote now as Shamita Shetty isn't participating any more in the reality television show Bigg Boss.

When one of Shamita's fans shared this clip on Twitter, the actress replied to them, "Awww this was kinda cute!", adding a blue butterfly and a hilarious face emoji. Soon, her tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform. The actress, who made her acting debut in Karan Johar's best friend Aditya Chopra-directed romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2001, first participated in Bigg Boss 3, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, in 2009 but had to walk away due to her sister-actress Shilpa Shetty's wedding.

After 12 years, she took part in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar himself. Shamita ended up as the second runner-up behind the winner Divya Agarwal and first runner-up Nishant Bhat. Later, in the same year, she entered Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. The Zeher actress came fourth behind the winner Tejasswi Prakash, first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal, and second runner-up Karan Kundrra.

Awww this was kinda cute https://t.co/3CaAlwbdZc — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 4, 2023

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film also features the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and will release in cinemas on July 28. The much-awaited seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



