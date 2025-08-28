Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat broke up with each other a few months after they left Bigg Boss OTT.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In 2021, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat participated in Bigg Boss OTT and started their relationship inside the reality show. The two were also soon briefly in Bigg Boss 15. However, a few months after they got, Shamita and Raqesh broke up. Now, in her most recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Mohabbatein actress shared why she got separated with the Tum Bin actor.

Shamita, younger sister of Shilpa Shetty, said, "Please understand, when you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural. However, it wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life."

The actress further shared why she has been single till now as she added, "I think that’s natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways, and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn’t. You don’t want to compromise it. As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you’re lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they’re lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own, in my own space, it took me a while. So, till I don’t find someone that I know respects my soul, I will not take it further."

In January 2022, Shamita and Raqesh appeared in a music video together, which sparked rumours that the two of them have reunited. However, putting such rumours to rest, the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

READ | Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
