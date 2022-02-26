Shamita Shetty drops hilarious video on Shehnaaz Gill’s song ‘Such a boring day’ – WATCH

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. In the house, she made some wonderful friends and fell in love with Raqesh Bapat. In the episode, the couple expressed their feelings for one another. Shamita later appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. The actress is very active on social media, sharing photographs and videos with her followers on a regular basis.

Shamita Shetty has posted a video on Shehnaaz Gill's popular reel 'Such a boring day,' which is an audio of her time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It was turned into a song by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, which went viral. Shamita Shetty is seen sitting with a mound of garments around her in a video she published. Her crew ignores her, and even her cat abandons her in the video, which is funny.

She captioned, “Alexa, play such a Boring Day @meghna.agrawall @nidhig14 #boringday #lazydays #chillscenes #vibes”.

For the unversed, the 'Zeher' actress participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' in 2015 and the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in 2019 for the channel Colors. Interestingly, Shamita had gone inside the Bigg Boss house in 2009 during the third season also, which was hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Then, she had walked away from the show to attend Shilpa's wedding with Raj Kundra.