'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video

Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency, where the incident took place, appeared to express disappointment over the locals' lack of responsibility toward the environment.

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to a viral video showing a foreign tourist cleaning up litter near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh while Indian tourists ignored the mess. Kangana shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, calling the situation “shameful.”

In the widely shared video, the tourist is seen picking up trash scattered on the ground while Indian visitors are either strolling or sitting nearby. After disposing of the litter in a bin, he says to the camera,

"Maybe if I have a free day, I sit up here and watch and tell people, 'Pick this up'. I'll do that. I've no problem telling someone."

Watch:

Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed — it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal. pic.twitter.com/AbZfcG28G8 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 24, 2025

Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency, where the incident took place, appeared to express disappointment over the locals' lack of responsibility toward the environment.

The video sparked outrage online. One user wrote, "There's a reason Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon. It's not just to do with racism but also our pathetic behaviour and attitude." Another commented, "How embarrassing! People should pick up after themselves. Can’t believe others have to remind them to even follow a basic rule of cleanliness."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film released on January 17. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the horror-thriller Blessed Be the Evil, co-starring Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer in New York, with Anurag Rudra directing.