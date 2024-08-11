Twitter
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

'English but Irish'? Olympian’s surname leaves internet in stitches

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star

A video of Shah Rukh Khan 'pushing' an elderly man is doing rounds on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star
Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, became the first Indian celebrity to receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) lifetime achievement award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. Several videos and photos of the star from the event are going viral.

However, a red carpet video of him is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), with claims that he 'pushed' someone while posing for solo photos. An X user posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan at the Locarno Film Festival red carpet on Saturday. In the clip, Shah Rukh appears to 'push' a man standing near the photographers, making sure he stays out of the frame while he poses for pictures. Some users on X have criticised this gesture.

Watch video:

One of the social media users wrote, "Always knew he is not a nice person he try to pretend to." The second one said, "Indeed, it was not a playful behaviour but SRK's arrogance! What if the old man did the same with srk?" The third person commented, "He pushed that old man!!! Shame on you, Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, his fans defended him, one of them wrote, "King (Shah Rukh) having fun times." The second one said, "Yes. That guy is his old friend."

Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Like always, King Khan left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm. Several visuals from the festival surfaced online in which SRK can be seen making the crowd go crazy with his presence.

The main highlight was surely his speech, which drew constant cheers and other ecstatic reactions. The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival is flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the festival.

As per Variety, SRK began by acknowledging the warm reception he received. "Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose. He went on to praise the festival's location. "It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno," he remarked, adding with a grin, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

(With inputs from ANI)

