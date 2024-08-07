'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Hema Malini's statement on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics angers netizens.

India suffered a heartbreak in the Paris Olympics after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being overweight on the second day of the Wrestling competition in the 50 kg category. Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini got slammed for her statement on Vinesh's disqualification.

As the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics came as a shockwave for the Indians, Hema Malini also shared her thoughts and called it a 'lesson for women and artistes. The actress said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. Iss hum sabhi kalakaron aur mahilaon ko seekh acchi leni chahiye (It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us, women and artists). 100 gm also matters a lot. I wish she would lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity.”

VIDEO | "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity," says BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/9vFyl91Dll — Press Trust of India (@PTINews) August 7, 2024

For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after she overweighed 100 grams before her final wrestling match. Actress and BJP leader Hema Malini's statement irked netizens, who slammed her for smiling while talking about the situation. One of the comments read, "Shame on you." Another user commented, "Horrible and senseless." Another wrote, "Why is she smiling?" Another user commented, "Watch your words, madam." Another user wrote, "What a shameless statement."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, who is now BJP MP, also took a jibe at Vinesh Phogat's historic win in the semi-final of a wrestling match at the Paris Olympics and shared her photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Fingers crossed for India's first Gold Medal...Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of "Modi teri kabr khudegi". Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and the best of the training, coaches, and facilities. The beauty of democracy and a great leader."

