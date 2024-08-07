'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 animals with most captivating eyes

8 animals with most captivating eyes

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Hema Malini's statement on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics angers netizens.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'
Vinesh Phogat and Hema Malini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India suffered a heartbreak in the Paris Olympics after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being overweight on the second day of the Wrestling competition in the 50 kg category. Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini got slammed for her statement on Vinesh's disqualification.

As the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics came as a shockwave for the Indians, Hema Malini also shared her thoughts and called it a 'lesson for women and artistes. The actress said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. Iss hum sabhi kalakaron aur mahilaon ko seekh acchi leni chahiye (It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us, women and artists). 100 gm also matters a lot. I wish she would lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity.”

For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after she overweighed 100 grams before her final wrestling match. Actress and BJP leader Hema Malini's statement irked netizens, who slammed her for smiling while talking about the situation. One of the comments read, "Shame on you." Another user commented, "Horrible and senseless." Another wrote, "Why is she smiling?"  Another user commented, "Watch your words, madam." Another user wrote, "What a shameless statement."  

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, who is now BJP MP, also took a jibe at Vinesh Phogat's historic win in the semi-final of a wrestling match at the Paris Olympics and shared her photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Fingers crossed for India's first Gold Medal...Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of "Modi teri kabr khudegi". Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and the best of the training, coaches, and facilities. The beauty of democracy and a great leader."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement