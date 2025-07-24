'Shame on us': Janhvi Kapoor condemns Thane assault case, slams accused for attacking young girl: 'How do you live with yourself'

Janhvi Kapoor has openly reacted to the Thane assault case, where a man brutally attacked the hospital receptionist.

Reacting to the viral video of a man assaulting a hospital receptionist, actress Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the incident in strong words, saying, "Nothing excuses this". The 'Mili' actress has demanded that the accused be put behind bars. Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote, "Why does anyone think this behaviour is ok? What makes him think he can raise his hand at someone like this? What kind of upbringing convinces you to go through with these actions without any remorse, guilt or sense of humanity? How do you live with yourself after knowing this is how your brain operates?"

Urging everyone to raise their voice against such unacceptable behaviour, the 'Ulajh' actress added, "What a shame. And shame on us for not punishing and condoning such behaviour more aggressively. Nothing excuses this." According to the police, the accused, identified as Gokul Jha, allegedly assaulted a female receptionist at a private clinic in the Kalyan area of Maharashtra after she did not allow him to walk into the doctor's office without an appointment.

The viral clip shows Gokul running towards the receptionist and kicking her. While those present in the clinic during the incident attempted to pull the accused away, he continued to drag and pull the receptionist by her hair, thrashing her onto the ground. At the end, the accused was finally pulled away from the reception area.

According to a police official, an FIR has been filed based on the woman's complaint under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault, use of obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman. Now, reportedly, another CCTV footage has surfaced showing what transpired just before the alleged assault. The clip allegedly has the receptionist stepping out from behind her desk after the accused kicks it in anger. She even slaps Gokul's sister-in-law during a heated argument. However, the matter is under investigation at the moment with the authorities reviewing the full CCTV footage to effectively establish accountability.