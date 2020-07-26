'Shame on these jokers for spreading lies': Team Kangana Ranaut slams Anurag Kashyap on 'Saand Ki Aankh' allegations

After Anurag Kashyap's statements on Kangana Ranaut being offered the role in Saand Ki Aankh, the actor's team took to their Twitter page and slammed the filmmaker for allegedly 'lying'. Anurag in an interview had said that Kangana refused a role in the film because she didn't want to share screen space with another leading actor. Moreover, he also said that she edits out the parts of other actors in her films.

To which Kangana's team tweeted, "Just a clarification some woke liberals are busy lying about Saand Ki Aankh, Kangana never met @anuragkashyap72 regarding Saand Ki Aankh. Vikas Bahl and the director came to her house, she suggested that they hire senior actors, hiring young actors will be the same prejudice against elderly women the film intends to fight..."

The tweet further read as "She sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in a new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies."

As per reports in BollywoodLife, Anurag in an interview with a TV channel had spoken about Kangana and Taapsee stating, "Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out."