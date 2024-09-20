Twitter
Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel hacked, shows videos promoting cryptocurrency XRP

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

Anil Ambani’s big move after making RPower debt free, Reliance Infra seeks to raise Rs…

Mpox outbreak: This town famous for gold mines is virus hot spot with 6000 people...

iPhone 16 series sale starts today: Here's how you can get your phone delivered within 15 minutes!

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

Shama Sikander talks about casting couch in Bollywood, recalls how 'a superstar' improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately'.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'
Shama Sikander (Source: Instagram)
Shama Sikander, who is popularly known for her television show Yeh Meri Life Hai, recently, made a shocking claim about a superstar improving a scene in an advertisement to hug her 'inappropriately'. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shama Sikander, without taking any names, recalled how once during an advertisement shoot, a superstar improvised a scene to 'hug her in a wrong manner' and said in Hindi, “So hugging me wasn’t a part of the shoot initially. But I feel he wanted to hug me for some reason. You know, you understand the vibe some people have, so when he was shooting with me, he improvised and he said he would put the jewellery on his wife (me). Then I would twirl her and hug her. So when he tried to hug me, I felt that I was uncomfortable with that kind of touch. I had never sensed that before.“

She found the incident shocking and wondered why a superstar would act that way. “I have worked with so many people, I have many guy friends, and they have never made me feel that way. It was very shocking and weird for me. I said that man was a superstar why does he have to pull such a stunt? It was a very shocking incident in my life. I had met that person for the first time and he had an attitude, something didn’t seem normal about him. I will never work with him in my life, even if I become a big star.”

Shama Sikander also talked about the casting couch in Bollywood and recalled how once she was working with a 'big star' and was getting ready in her make-up room when the director told her that the shoot was cancelled. She further revealed that when she was leaving, the director told her that they had cast someone else for her role. The actor said she was 'shocked and cried all night'. 

Over the years, Shama Sikander has appeared in several Bollywood films, short films, and web series, including Sexaholic, Maaya: Slave of Her Desires and Mann among others. She was last seen in the television show Baal Veer in 2014. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
