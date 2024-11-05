Shalini Passi also spoke fondly of Gauri Khan and shared how she is connected to her roots despite being a megastar's wife. "Gauri being from Delhi, and with her father being in the army, has this amazing quality of remaining grounded."

Socialite and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi has gained immense fame in the OTT world after she made her debut in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Many old photos of Shalini Passi, especially with Gauri Khan, have also gone viral on social media. Amid this, in an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, Shalini Passi has now opened up about her bond with the Khan family - Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

Shalini Passi shared, "My husband and Gauri were neighbours in Delhi, and they grew up together. In fact, Shah Rukh and my husband studied together. My son and Aryan also went to university together. We are very close; they are like family to us."

Shalini Passi also spoke fondly of Gauri Khan and shared how she is connected to her roots despite being a megastar's wife. "Gauri being from Delhi, and with her father being in the army, has this amazing quality of remaining grounded. It’s rare to maintain that in our industry. Gauri is a very solid person, whether it comes to her family or her friends. When she visits Delhi, she always makes it a point to meet her school and college friends and spend time with them. It’s truly a pleasure to know her and the entire family," Shalini Passi said.

For the unversed, the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring Shalini Passi, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is streaming on Netflix.

